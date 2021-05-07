Co-op fuels North Okanagan-Shuswap charities, non-profits with cash

Applications being taken for proceeds from 2021 Fuel Good Day event to be held Tuesday, Sept. 21

Armstrong Regional Co-op is now taking applications from charities and non-profit groups for proceeds from the 2021 Fuel Good Day event at co-op gas bars in Armstrong, Vernon and Salmon Arm. Fuel Good Day will be Tuesday, Sept. 21. (Black Press - file photo)

Armstrong Regional Cooperative is now accepting applications from all registered non-profits and charities to be the recipient of funding from this fall’s Fuel Good Day.

Fuel Good Day will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

On that day, 10 cents from every litre of fuel sold at each of the co-op’s three gas bars in Armstrong, Vernon and Salmon Arm will be donated to a different selected non-profit or charity based on each gas bar location.

“The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 31,” said Jason Keis, Armstrong Regional Cooperative’s marketing and sales manager.

All groups must be non-profit and community organizations within the general trading area of the Armstrong Regional Cooperative and those who reflect the cooperative principles, support co-op’s business objectives and further its brand recognition.

“We encourage all local non-profits and charities to sign up for an Armstrong Regional Co-op membership,” said Keis. “For just $10 your organization can set up a lifetime membership number with the Armstrong Regional Co-op. This number can and should be shared with everyone that supports your organization.

“When people use this number at any of our gas bars, or at our new ARC Liquor location in Vernon (formerly Liquor Depot), those purchases will be tracked and a cheque will be made payable to your organization based on the percentage determined by our board of directors at the end of our fiscal year.”

The patronage cheques typically are issued in late April, early May every year.

You can sign up for a membership at any Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bar, or at ARC Liquor in Vernon.

