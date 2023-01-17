Coalmont Road closed by rock slide

A rock slide has closed Coalmont Road, between Coalmont and Tulameen.

Drive BC reported at 12:10 p.m., Tuesday Jan. 17, that the road is closed in both directions and travellers should expect major delays as the area is impassable.

The slide occurred between Parish Avenue and Charles Road, a 1.4 km stretch, and emergency vehicles are on the scene.

An update is expected at 2 p.m.

Follow the Spotlight for more information as it’s avaialable.

