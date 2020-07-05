Black Press file photo. June 22, 2020.

Coalmont woman airlifted after ATV crash

Off-road vehicle swerved to miss oncoming traffic

A 33-year-old Coalmont woman was airlifted to a Kamloops hospital, Sunday afternoon, July 5, following an ATV crash.

“The woman would most likely be dead, if she had not been wearing her helmet,” said Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes.

The accident occurred on Blackburn Road, approximately 5 km north of Coalmont.

Hughes said the road is not permitted for ATV travel.

The rider encountered an oncoming vehicle. “She lost control, and over-corrected, and ended up sliding sideways,” said Hughes.

The ATV flipped several times. “There was extensive damage to her helmet.”

Hughes said the victim was unconscious for between three and five minutes, and also suffered severe injuries to her skin from ‘road rash.’

Speed is not being considered as a factor in the accident, nor is alcohol, said Hughes.

He stressed the importance of wearing a helmet when operating an off road vehicle.

“It’s the difference between death, life threatening injuries, or just a really bad day.”

