(Twitter/@MerlinYYC)

Coast Guard searching waters off Vancouver Island for three missing boaters

Search crews are concentrating their efforts in a 41km area near Tofino

Three people are still missing off the coast of Tofino after their boat sank early Friday morning.

Canadian Coast Guard officials have confirmed they are searching a 41-square kilometre area after receiving multiple 911 calls at approximately 3 a.m. The calls came from residents in the Duffin Cove area, who heard calls for help from out at sea.

Multiple units responded, including the Tofino RCMP and the 442 squadron from Comox. They recovered one person who was not wearing a life jacket at 3:30 a.m. Roughly one hour later they heard from another survivor that had swam to shore.

Both people were taken to hospital in Tofino, and told searchers that three others were still missing.

Search officials say conditions are good with low wind and waves, and high visibility. However ocean currents can play a role in these searches.

The sunken boat did not offer a mayday call, according to the JRCC, and multiple vessels in the area have also responded to help with the search.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

www.facebook.com

Previous story
B.C. model in running to appear on Maxim cover

Just Posted

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Salmon Arm policing costs go up but officer numbers don’t

City council wants to see province pitch in with more police for rural areas

Countering the doubts about cohousing lifestyle

Cohousing project architect advocates communal lifestyle in Okanagan

Social media threat leads to arrest of Salmon Arm Secondary student

When student arrested Thursday morning, June 14, no weapons were found

Giving boys options to masculine stereotypes

High school presentations aimed at helping students see effects of social media and advertising

Raptors soar at nature centre in Vernon

The Raptors have returned to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre

Judge sends Trump’s ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort to jail

The former campaign chairman pleaded not guilty to new witness tampering charges

B.C. model in running to appear on Maxim cover

Stephanie Mitchell of Courtenay is leading a contest to appear on Maxim’s cover in an upcoming issue

Coast Guard searching waters off Vancouver Island for three missing boaters

Search crews are concentrating their efforts in a 41km area near Tofino

Lake Country stations have fuel, amid recent gas shortage

Reader told ‘all stations out’ as they tried to fuel up in Lake Country Friday morning

UPDATED: B.C. Christian university loses fight for law school in Canada’s top court

The court found that the school would have limited access to the legal profession unfairly.

Princeton man acquitted of rape, guilty of forcible confinement, assault

Judge finds alcohol made victim and accused unreliable witnesses on matter of consent

Stolen golden eagle not worth $7M

Owner claims he was ambushed by two men, and had planned to sell the statue to raise money for breast cancer research

Police need policy on ‘grievous bodily harm’ calls: B.C. murder inquest

Lisa Dudley and Guthrie McKay had been shot in attack over a marijuana grow-op in their home

Most Read