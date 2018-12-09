Cold case files: Murdered woman still unidentified after 44 years

Penticton RCMP releasing info on historical missing person and found human remains investigations

Penticton RCMP are releasing information on a series of historical missing person and found human remains investigations hoping re-sharing of this information may lead to new tips from the public in cases that have gone cold. The RCMP is committed to following up on investigations, no matter how old the files are, in the hopes of providing answers to families and justice for any wrong doing.

On June 24, 1974, the body of an adult female was found approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Penticton near Chute Lake Road, Naramata. The body was located down an embankment beside an isolated narrow dirt road in a heavily wooded area. It is estimated that the body may have been at this location for several months and was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The female is described as Caucasian, 18 to 29 years old, 5’7 tall, weighing about 140 to 150 lbs with long, light brown hair.

The female’s teeth were in good condition and she had high quality fillings that were done within two or three years prior to her death. Minor orthodontist work was done when the female was a young girl.

Despite extensive investigation throughout the years by the Penticton RCMP and the BC Coroners Service, the female’s identity has not been determined. Police are looking for any information that may assist in determining the identity of the female and the circumstances surrounding her death.

This unsolved homicide is Penticton file 1974-02.

If you have any information related to this or any other investigation, please contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

