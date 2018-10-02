Wilma Simpkins (left) and Jay McKay enjoy a walk through Mission Creek Park Saturday. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Colder weather predicted for Kelowna, snow for Coquihalla

Snow is expected this weekend at higher elevations

The Okanagan Valley temperatures are cooling down.

Cooler temperatures are expected for the next few weeks in Kelowna, with some snowfall expected at higher elevations this weekend.

On Pennask Summit, the highest summit on the Okanagan Connector, 4 centimetres of snow fell Monday, said Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald.

“It’s been hovering around the freezing mark… but it’s definitely cooling off so another 5 to 10 cm is possible,” he said, for the next few days.

RELATED: Environment Canada warns of early snowfall on Interior passes, Coquihalla

While a few cm of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla, more is also expected later this week.

“These first two days of October looks like they will have been the worst, at least until the middle of the month. These systems coming in off the ocean clashing with the arctic air is a classic recipe for a big snowfall for the mountain passes,” MacDonald said.

Temperatures are expected to stay below normal levels, he said, with highs of 15 C and overnight lows of 4 C.

“Throughout this week we’re only hitting highs of 11 or 12 C in Kelowna… Sunday we see a resurgence of cold air so we may see some flurries (at higher elevations.),” MacDonald said.

“This cool pattern is in place until about the middle of the month and then the longer term models are showing a warming trend for the second half of October.”

“It’s been cool but not record-breaking,” MacDonald said.

