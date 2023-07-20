Coldstream Community Hall is being used by the District of Coldstream as a cooling centre for its residents Thursday and Friday, July 20 and 21. (Morning Star - file photo)

Coldstream and Vernon open cooling centres amid heat warning

New Coldstream Community Hall is open for residents to cool down Thursday and Friday, July 20-21

The District of Coldstream and City of Vernon have opened Cooling Centres for residents in response to the heat warning and heat wave expected over the next couple of days.

Coldstream’s centre is located at the Community Hall, and will be open until 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday, July 20, and again Friday, July 21, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Pets are welcome but remain in carriers (preferred) or on-leash under control of the owner at all times,” wrote the district.

The following outdoor areas in Coldstream are open to the public and offer lake access and/or shade:

• Kalamalka Beach, 13836 Kalamalka Rd.;

• Sovereign Park, 7604 Kidston Rd.;

• Creekside Park, 8101 Kidston Rd.

For Vernon, the following areas are open to the public (during regular operating hours):

• Public walking at Kal Tire Place, 3445 43rd Ave.;

• Vernon Aquatic and Recreation Centre, 3310 37th Ave.;

• Village Green Shopping Centre 4900 27th St.;

• Okanagan Regional Library, Vernon Branch, 2800 30th Ave.;

There are also pop-up spray parks open. The schedule can be found at gvrec.ca.

At this time, daytime temperatures are expected to drop this weekend.

Please be advised that heat risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Please check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Heat waveNorth Okanagan Regional District

