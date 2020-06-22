North Okanagan man dies after cliff jumping accident in Coldstream

One man is dead after a cliff jumping accident on Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream Sunday afternoon, June 21.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to Kal Lake Provincial Park just after 4 p.m. for a report of a man who had jumped from a cliff but did not resurface from the water.
“Numerous citizens attempted to locate the male after he did not resurface; however, were unsuccessful in doing so,” said RCMP media officer Const. Kelly Brett.
The RCMP and Vernon Search and Rescue responded to the area and searched for the man using an underwater camera.
The body of a 32-year-old Vernon man was recovered on Monday, June 22, by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.
“This is a tragic event for all those involved,” Const. Brett said, including the bystanders who attempted to help.
“Cliff diving, although a common occurrence seen on Kalamalka Lake, can be fatal and police are asking those who access the water’s edge to use caution and common sense so that everyone can stay safe and enjoy the incoming summer months.”
