Vernon Search and Rescue crews were out on Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream Sunday, June 21, trying to find a man who failed to resurface after cliff jumping. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, with help from an underwater camera, located the body of a 32-year-old man Monday. (Submitted Photo) Vernon Search and Rescue crews were out on Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream Sunday, June 21, trying to find a man who failed to resurface after cliff jumping. The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, with help from an underwater camera, located the body of a 32-year-old man Monday. (Submitted Photo)

North Okanagan man dies after cliff jumping accident in Coldstream

A 32-year-old man failed to resurface after jumping in just after 4 p.m. Sunday; body found Monday

One man is dead after a cliff jumping accident on Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream Sunday afternoon, June 21.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to Kal Lake Provincial Park just after 4 p.m. for a report of a man who had jumped from a cliff but did not resurface from the water.

“Numerous citizens attempted to locate the male after he did not resurface; however, were unsuccessful in doing so,” said RCMP media officer Const. Kelly Brett.

The RCMP and Vernon Search and Rescue responded to the area and searched for the man using an underwater camera.

The body of a 32-year-old Vernon man was recovered on Monday, June 22, by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

“This is a tragic event for all those involved,” Const. Brett said, including the bystanders who attempted to help.

“Cliff diving, although a common occurrence seen on Kalamalka Lake, can be fatal and police are asking those who access the water’s edge to use caution and common sense so that everyone can stay safe and enjoy the incoming summer months.”

READ MORE: Father’s Day tragedy: Surrey man drowns after saving daughter at Mill Creek waterfall

READ MORE: Crews rescue disoriented hiker from Brent Mountain area

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. legislature resumes with most MLAs, votes ‘virtual’

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP respond after backwoods drive goes awry

Two teens and one young adult get stuck after dark Shaw Road

Salmon Arm senior ticketed for no valid driver’s licence, no insurance after collision

RCMP respond to two motor-vehicle incidents on same day

Above average rainfall in Okanagan-Shuswap a positive for fire season: Environment Canada

As of June 17, rainfall levels already reached the average amount for the entire month

Walmart’s plan for trucking yard on Shuswap agricultural land doesn’t fly with CSRD

Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff point out property located in a flood plain

Council to consider multi-housing development off Okanagan Avenue

Up to 120 units allowed under rezoning, will require creek and traffic considerations

B.C. COVID-19 infections stay low, travel announcement this week

32 cases in past three days as Horgan prepares for next phase

Insurance ‘shock’ for B.C. pub operator who found a way to reopen after COVID shutdown

‘It’s not just us, it’s happening to other bar owners,’ says Donegal’s operator Daniel Cook

B.C. First Nation wants murder charge laid against police officer who shot Chantel Moore

‘No one needs to give up their life on a wellness check’, reads a statement from the First Nation

Feds to implement temperature checks for travellers entering, leaving Canada

Land borders with the U.S. remain closed to non-essential traffic

Van crashes into car, slides down embankment in Kamloops

The driver was given a sobriety test and issued a roadside 24-hour prohibition

Travel will have to wait, despite calls from Canada’s business leaders: Trudeau

Open letter to premiers, prime minister urges ‘safe’ reopening of travel corridors

RCMP hand out $8,400 in fines to U.S. travellers stopped at Banff National Park

Americans are allowed to drive up to Alaska but not make any non-essential stops along the way

Liberals look filling EI gaps as some set to exhaust CERB aid, Qualtrough says

CERB, now budgeted at $60 billion, has paid out $43.51 billion to 8.41 million people as of June 4

NHL pares down hub city shortlist, Vancouver still in the running

The NHL has said it will select two hub cities

Most Read