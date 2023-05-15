Coldstream couple James and Laurie Arthur are now $675k richer, thanks to the BCLC’s Set for Life prize. (Contributed)

Coldstream couple James and Laurie Arthur are now $675k richer, thanks to the BCLC’s Set for Life prize. (Contributed)

Coldstream couple $675K richer after lottery win

James and Laurie Arthur will be using some of their new winnings to go travelling

James Arthur, a resident of Coldstream, did a double take over the weekend, after realizing that his Set for Life ticket was the lucky one, and winner of a cool $675,000.

“My heart skipped a beat,” Arthur said, after he initially found out he won.

Arthur bought the ticket at Kirby’s Kiosk in the Shops at Polson Park in Vernon. He was at home when he discovered the good news.

“I was sitting at my desk scratching the ticket and was leaving a voicemail message for my wife,” Arthur said. “I noticed in game five I had three cash prizes and I had to check it again.”

After sharing the news with wife Laurie, the two told their son.

“He didn’t believe us,” Laurie explained. “We asked him to come over right away and I think he thought perhaps someone had passed away… but once we made it clear we won the lottery he was so happy for us!”

The Arthur’s plan to use some of their winnings on travel, as well as sharing some with their son.

In 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $11 million in Set for Life prizes. The Set for Life competition winners can select two options, a lump sum of $67k, or $1,000 a week for 25 years.

READ MORE: Habitat for Humanity Okanagan lottery in Vernon

READ MORE: Want a chance for a new house? BC Children’s lottery prize homes in Kelowna and Vernon

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lottery

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Military referred 93 sexual offence cases to civilian police, 64 under investigation
Next story
Possible hepatitis A exposure at B.C. McDonald’s

Just Posted

Chase RCMP and Shuswap Search and Rescue are looking for a man who was last seen clinging to an overturned kayak in Chase Creek on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Shuswap Search and Rescue photo)
RCMP, Shuswap Search and Rescue looking for kayaker last seen in distress in Chase Creek

Lil’ Pups participants begin their ride at the Salty Dog Enduro at the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
IN PHOTOS: Hot weekend of mountain-bike racing and family friendly fun in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm’s giant treble clef serves as the backdrop as Bastion Elementary music students sing the Ginalina song Small But Mighty for their music video entry to the 2021 CBC Music Class Challenge on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Observer file photo)
Viewpoint: Music plays a prominant role in the Shuswap

Community members (left to right) Virginia Cox, Vicky Davis, Elizabeth Eso and Kathy Patterson are joined by Fire Services officer Carmen Guidos (second from left) and Mayor Alan Harrison (right) to unveil the FireSmart Neighbourhood designation sign at the Carriage Lane community in Salmon Arm Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm community recognized as a first-year FireSmart Neighbourhood