Coldstream firefighters battle a house fire Friday, March 10, 2023. The district’s fire investigator is getting close to pinpointing a cause of the blaze that displaced three people. (Morning Star- file photo)

Coldstream house fire cause still unknown

Duplex fire that displaced three people Friday, March 10, started in first-floor bedroom

Coldstream’s fire investigator is getting closer to pinpointing the exact cause of a fire that displaced three people and a cat.

Keith Green said the on-site investigation of a structure fire Friday, March 10, at a duplex at the intersection of Torrent Drive and Cottonwood Lane is done, and the residence has been boarded up.

“We’ve retrieved a number of possible items in the area of origin,” said Green.

The fire started in a first-floor bedroom, corroborated by the home owner and his adult daughter who were in the home when the fire broke.

Both suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for treatment. A cat in the home got out safely.

A gentleman in the duplex side of the home was working out of town. His residence suffered smoke and water damage.

Green said there are “three or four possible ignition sources” in the bedroom area to take into consideration.

“I can’t exactly pinpoint the cause at this point but within the next week I hope to be able rule some things out,” he said.

The fire caused significant damage to the residences.

