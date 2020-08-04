Coldwater River, B.C. (Contributed)

Coldwater River wildfire near Coquihalla held at three-hectares

13 BC Wildfire personnel remain on scene

A wildfire in the area of Coldwater River is being held at 3.8 hectares by BC Wildfire crews.

The fire is considered under control. There is currently 13 personnel on-site and no helicopters assisting at this time, but are available if needed.

The Coldwater wildfire is visible from the Coquihalla Highway, about 27 kilometres west of Merritt.

The Coldwater River wildfire was just one of 19 wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre on Aug. 3, 13 of which were sparked on Aug. 1 and 2. Half of the 19 fires were caused by lightning, one was caused by a person and the cause of the other nine remained unknown.

READ MORE: Wildfire near Merritt creates smoke for drivers on Coquihalla

READ MORE: Rose Valley Dam wildfire in West Kelowna knocked back, remains at three-hectares

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll
Next story
Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing access in Kelowna

Just Posted

UPDATE: Water bombers attack wildfire north of Sicamous above Shuswap Lake

Wildfire BC reports fire is still classified out of control, 25 personnel on ground

HandyDART additions part of BC Transit plan to expand Shuswap fleet

BC Transit plans to add six new light duty buses

Salmon Arm Silverbacks welcome assistant coach

Seasoned forward Derek Damon to join team behind the bench

VIDEO: Wildfire erupts north of Sicamous above Shuswap Lake

Observers suspect fireworks sparked blaze, Wildfire BC states cause still unknown

Morning Start: It only takes up to four minutes to decide whether you like someone or not

Your morning start for Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020

B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

Coldwater River wildfire near Coquihalla held at three-hectares

13 BC Wildfire personnel remain on scene

First degree murder charges for North Okanagan woman

59-year-old woman charged in Round Lake suspicious death incident

Splatsin Elder struggles to stop tubers from accessing his private property

Nathan Kinbasket has a certificate of possession on the area

Column: There are still things we can celebrate during pandemic

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

B.C. to allow customers to buy cannabis online for in-store pickup at private shops

Age verification will still be required inside the store

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing access in Kelowna

First-come, first-serve, no-appointment-needed testing centre opens in downtown Kelowna

Paper mache Dr. Bonnie Henry stars in North Okanagan exhibit

Beyond the Mask art show kicks off in Village of Lumby

Most Read