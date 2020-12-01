Collection of designer sunglasses stolen from South Okanagan eye-wear shop

Grapevine Optical was the victim of an early morning break and enter Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2020. (Crime Stoppers Okanagan / Facebook) Grapevine Optical was the victim of an early morning break and enter Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2020. (Crime Stoppers Okanagan / Facebook) Grapevine Optical was the victim of an early morning break and enter Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2020. (Crime Stoppers Okanagan / Facebook)

Crime Stoppers is seeking two male suspects after an Oliver eye-wear shop was robbed.

Grapevine Optical was the victim of an early morning break and enter Wednesday, Nov. 26 when two suspects broke into the shop and stole a collection of designer eye-wear, including Oakley, Ray-Ban and Zeal sunglasses.

The suspects were wearing masks during the break-in but were caught on security camera. Crime Stoppers posted photos on their Facebook page in hopes identifying the two men.

Anyone with information concerning their identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers via info@sostips.ca, 250-490-2374 or anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

READ MORE: Police chase leads to arrest of Penticton ‘prolific offender’

READ MORE: Impaired driver rolls vehicle in violent crash near Oliver



jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crime