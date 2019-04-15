Emergency responders tend to a white pickup truck that was involved in a collision at the intersection of Highway 1 and 97B on Monday, April 15. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Collision at Highways 1/97B intersection

Emergency crews are responding to a motor-vehicle collision at the intersection of highways 1 and 97B.

Witness reports indicate two vehicles were involved in the incident, a sedan and a white pickup truck. The sedan is reported to be at the intersection while the pickup is approximately 25 metres to the east, rolled over in a ditch.

Firefighters, police, Emergency Health Services paramedics and Salmon Arm Rescue Unit members are on the scene.

Highway 1 is closed to eastbound traffic, while traffic in the westbound lane continues to flow. Drivers are also able to turn west off of 97B.

