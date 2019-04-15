Collision at Highways 1/97B intersection

Emergency crews are responding to a motor-vehicle collision at the intersection of highways 1 and 97B.
Witness reports indicate two vehicles were involved in the incident, a sedan and a white pickup truck. The sedan is reported to be at the intersection while the pickup is approximately 25 metres to the east, rolled over in a ditch.
Firefighters, police, Emergency Health Services paramedics and Salmon Arm Rescue Unit members are on the scene.
Highway 1 is closed to eastbound traffic, while traffic in the westbound lane continues to flow. Drivers are also able to turn west off of 97B.
@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter