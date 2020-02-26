Collision at Salmon Arm intersection

Emergency crews respond to a motor-vehicle collision at the intersection of of 20th Ave. NE and 30th St. NE. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)

Emergency responders are attending a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of 20th Ave. NE and 30th St. NE.

Tow trucks are at the site of the accident that occurred around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and it’s expected the intersection will be cleared up shortly.

RCMP