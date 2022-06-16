Collision between semi and sedan temporarily closes Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP, the BC Highway Patrol and other emergency services responded to a collision on Highway 1, at the Highway 97B intersection, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (File photo)

Several people were injured in a collision involving a semi truck and a sedan on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, Salmon Arm RCMP, the BC Highway Patrol and other emergency services responded to the collision at the Highway 97B intersection.

Police determined a vehicle with three occupants heading west on Highway 1 had turned in front of an eastbound semi truck when the crash occurred.

“Injuries ranged from minor to serious/critical, but everyone is expected to recover,” said BC Highway Patrol spokesperson Cpl. Mike Halskov. “Investigators have ruled out impairment as a possible contributing factor.”

The collision resulted in the highway being closed in both directions. DriveBC reported the road was clear around 7 p.m.

