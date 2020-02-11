Collision closes Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap

Reports suggest accident involved two semi trucks

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between the Griffin Lake avalanche gate and the Three Valley Gap avalanche gate due to a vehicle incident.

Reports on social media indicate the Tuesday, Feb.11 accident involved two semi trucks, one having spilled its load on the road.

Traffic is halted in both directions and no detour is available. According to Drive BC, an assessment of the wreck is in progress and their next update can be expected at 10:30 a.m.

jim.elliot@saobserver.net
