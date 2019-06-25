UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens after fatal collision west of Salmon Arm

Police collision analysis and reconstruction investigating accident scene

Update: June 25, 3 p.m.

Drive BC reports the Trans-Canada Highway has reopened after the fatal collision west of Salmon Arm.

Update: June 25, 2 p.m.

The collision which has closed the Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm has claimed on person’s life and is under police investigation.

According to a press release from RCMP traffic services, police arrived on scene at 11:35 a.m. to find the serious collision near the intersection of 50th Avenue NW and the Trans-Canada Highway. Police determined two pickup trucks collided head on; officers have confirmed one fatality as a result of the crash.

The highway will remain closed as police investigate; the news release states the cause of the crash is unknown and nothing has been ruled out.

Motorists are advised to monitor DriveBC for updates and obey the directions of traffic control personnel at the scene.

DriveBC reports a detour is available using Highway 97 and 97B.

Anyone with information regarding the collision, including any dash camera video, is asked to contact the RCMP’s Trans-Canada East Traffic Services unit at 250-837-5255.

Update: June 25, 1 p.m.

Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm is expected to be closed for some time as police investigate the scene of a collision.

Salmon Arm RCMP Sgt. Scott West says the collision scene is examined by regional highway patrol officers and collision analysis and reconstruction services, and that the only diversion route for heavy transport trucks at this time is via Highway 97.

West recommends referring to Drive BC for diversion routes for personal motor vehicle traffic.

Original story:

A motor-vehicle accident has closed Highway 1 in both directions west of Salmon Arm.

The collision is west of the 50th Ave. NW/Pierre’s Point Road intersection.

Emergency responders are on scene and Drive BC reports an assessment of the collision is in progress.

Most Read