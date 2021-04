One lane of the highway is closed as crews assess the scene

The Trans-Canada Highway has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic between Lindburg Road and Little River Road due to a vehicle collision. (Google Maps image)

A collision on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Chase has closed one lane of traffic.

Drive BC reports emergency vehicles are on scene between Lindburg Road and Little River Road. The highway has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic as crews assess the incident. Another update is promised for 2:45 p.m.

