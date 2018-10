A multi vehicle accident took place near the highway’s intersection with 30th Street NE

RCMP officers and tow truck drivers clean up after a collision near the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and 30th Street NE on Monday, Oct. 1. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

A collision took place near the Trans-Canada Highway’s intersection with 30th Street NE on Oct. 1. The collision slowed traffic on the highway as RCMP officers and tow truck drivers worked to clean up the scene and clear the damaged vehicles from the area.

The scene of the accident was cleaned up and the damaged vehicles were taken away by 10:45 a.m.

