Collision in Craigellachie claims motorcyclist’s life

The highway was closed for seven hours as police investigated the fatal collision

The pickup truck and motorcycle involved in a fatal collision in Craigellachie on July 1 sit on the side of the highway after it had been reopened to single-lane alternating traffic on July 2. (photo contributed)

An accident on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Last Spike in Craigellachie, east of Sicamous proved fatal for a motorcyclist.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on July 1, the Sicamous RCMP and BC Ambulance Service responded to a collision between an F-350 pickup truck and a motorcycle. The RCMP’s investigation determined that collision took place in the westbound lane of the highway while the pickup truck was travelling west.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and provided first aid to the injured man. The Eagle Valley Rescue Society was called in to help free the trapped motorcyclist.

Once he was freed, the motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man from Lloydminster Alberta was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured.

In their news release about the crash the RCMP noted the weather was poor with heavy rain and cloud cover causing poor visibility.

The highway was closed from 11:30 p.m. on July 1 until 6:30 a.m. the following morning as police conducted their investigation.

The RCMP wish to speak with anyone who may have seen a motorcycle either stationary or travelling in the area of the Last Spike at around 11 p.m. on July 1. Anyone with information on the fatal collision is asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.

