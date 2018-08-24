Traffic is lined up on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous as emergency responders tend to a motor-vehicle collision. (DriveBC image)

Collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Traffic lined up as emergency responders tend to accident scene

  • Aug. 24, 2018 12:30 p.m.
  • News

Emergency services are responding to a motor-vehicle accident on Highway 1 east of Sicamous.

Ambulances are en route to the collision, which is reported to have occurred on or near the four-laned section of highway in Malakwa. Eagle Valley Rescue Society members are on scene and report vehicle occupants involved were able to extricate themselves.

Traffic is stopped and lined up on the highway as emergency responders tend to the collision.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More Shuswap firefighters join battle against B.C.’s wildfires
Next story
Evacuation order issued for Cathedral Lakes Lodge

Just Posted

Collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous

Traffic lined up as emergency responders tend to accident scene

Agriculture ministry invests $8 million to bolster organic sector

Shuswap and North Okanagan organic growers on the ground for funding announcement

More Shuswap firefighters join battle against B.C.’s wildfires

Sicamous Fire Department Structural Protection Unit team to provide support in Grouse Creek Wildfire

Police unknowingly help Shuswap man break up with girlfriend

Man issues complaint that provides woman with a relationship surprise

Recreational cannabis retail policy coming to council

Salmon Arm policy recommends limit of four outlets in downtown core

VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page

Evacuation order issued for Cathedral Lakes Lodge

The order was issued at noon as a result of the ongoing Cool Creek wildfire

Bus ridership on B.C.’s Highway of Tears more than doubles

Eighteen women have been murdered or have disappeared along Highway 16 and its feeder routes since the 1970s

B.C. mom releases never-before-seen photos of daughter in hopes of finding her

Kim Rogelstad has been missing since May 2007, last seen in the Coquitlam area

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Wallet with $3,200 inside found on Keremeos roadway

A Vancouver Island man driving through the area found a wallet with a lot of money in it

Volunteers collect supplies for evacuees displaced by B.C. wildfires

The Postmen have been delivering donated items to evacuation centres for those hit hardest by fires

Investigators look to identify woman found dead near Boston Bar

A woman was found dead just off Highway 1, 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar Wednesday evening

Most Read