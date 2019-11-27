Collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm causes power outage

Driver receives minor injuries in accident at bottom of Kault Hill

A vehicle accident on the Trans-Canada Highway cut power to nearly 1,500 BC Hydro customers overnight. (BC Hydro image)

A vehicle collision at the bottom of Kault Hill on the Trans-Canada Highway cut power to nearly 1,500 people for seven hours.

At approximately 9:27 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 5200 block of Highway 1. The vehicle was found in a ditch off the eastbound lane of the highway, and had damaged a hydro pole.

BC Ambulance was called to the scene and the driver, who sustained minor injuries, was located a short distance from the accident. According to Salmon Arm RCMP’s Sgt. Scott Lachapelle, an investigation is still underway to determine the cause.

The collision with the pole caused 1,493 BC Hydro customers to be left in the dark, the area affected by the outage spanning from east of Tappen Valley Road, north of 60th Ave and west of the Trans Canada Highway.

Power was restored to residents at approximately 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

