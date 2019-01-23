Update: Collision cleared at intersection of Highway 1, Highway 97B

Crews responded to a collision between an empty logging truck and a mini-van at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 97B on the outskirts of Salmon Arm, Jan. 23. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Update, 4:51 p.m.: The site of the collision has been cleared and traffic is now reported to be moving as normal on both the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 97B.

Original story:

A collision has been reported at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and B.C. Highway 97B in Salmon Arm, between an unloaded logging truck and a mini-van.

Posts on social media indicate that a towing company initially reported a multi-vehicle accident, and emergency crews are on the way to the scene.

Reports over the scanner indicate that B.C. Ambulance Service are responding, with at least two patients identified.

Traffic heading eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway is currently stopped, and is being redirected onto Highway 97B as a detour. Reports from the scene indicate traffic is still moving, though there is some delays.

An Observer reporter has been sent to the scene of the collision and more information will be provided as updates come in.