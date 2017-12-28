Collision slows Highway 1 traffic near Chase

Vehicle recovery underway eight kilometres east of Chase

  • Dec. 28, 2017 10:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 1 near Chase is reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic following a vehicle collision.

The slowdown is reported to be eight kilometres east of Chase where vehicle recovery is underway.

