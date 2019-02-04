Collision slows highway traffic through Salmon Arm

RCMP, ambulance and tow truck crews are on scene and traffic on the Highway 1 is moving slowly due to a collision near 10 Street SW.
The accident occured in the eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway.
The collision, near the Shell station, appears to have involved a semi truck and a transport van. The semi truck is currently being loaded onto a tow truck.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter