Tow truck crews work to clear an accident involving a semi truck and a transport van at the intersection of 10 street SW and the Trans-Canada Highway on Monday, Feb. 4. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Collision slows highway traffic through Salmon Arm

Police, ambulance and tow truck crews are on scene at a highway collision near 10 Street SW

RCMP, ambulance and tow truck crews are on scene and traffic on the Highway 1 is moving slowly due to a collision near 10 Street SW.

The accident occured in the eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Related:Intersection collision delays traffic

The collision, near the Shell station, appears to have involved a semi truck and a transport van. The semi truck is currently being loaded onto a tow truck.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Conductor trainee ID’ed as CP train derailment victim

