Crash on Coquihalla Tuesday. (Image: Contributed)

UPDATE: Coquihalla north bound closed between Merritt and Kamloops due to crash

The two of the north bound lanes outside of Merrit are closed

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway, north bound, between Kamloops and Merritt is closed due to a vehicle incident.

Emergency crews on scene and air ambulance en route. Motorists are asked to drive carefully and expect heavy delays.

Alternate route via Highway 5A is available. Estimated time of the highway reopening is not known.

Traffic is slow going between Kamloops and Merritt on the Coquihalla due to a vehicle incident.

The collision happened sometime after 3 p.m. Tuesday, about 3 km north of Merritt in the northbound lanes.

Emergency crews are on scene and at least two north bound lanes are closed. At least three vehicles were involved in the crash which sent one vehicle into the ditch.

Drivers are warned to expect heavy delays.

