Fire near July Creek on Highway 5

Collision sparks blaze on Coquihalla

A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on Highway 5

A vehicle burst into flames on the Coquihalla, Friday afternoon, following a collision.

According to DriveBC multiple vehicles were involved in the incident that occurred between exit 231 and Mine Creek Road about 3 p.m.

Traffic is reduced to single lane alternating, causing delays for weekend travellers.

BC Wildfire crews responded to the area to assess the vehicle fire and ensure flames did not spread.

Crews are not equipped to extinguish the fire but can build hand-guards around the area to stop the flames.

It’s not believed the blaze will get out of control, according to BC Wildfire.

