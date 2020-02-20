‘Chain reaction pile up’ closes southbound traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Southbound lanes near the summit of the Coquihalla Highway are closed as paramedics response to a multi-vehicle crash.
At least three ambulances are on scene of what paramedics describe as a “chain reaction pile up,” BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson Shannon Miller told Black Press Media Thursday.
The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. DriveBC webcam footages shows at least two trucks involved in the collision.
DriveBC warned commuters to expect at least a one-hour delay.
More to come.
