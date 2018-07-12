Emergency personnel respond to a three-vehicle collision that occurred in January after a semi rear-ended one vehicle and pushed it into another at the Ross Street/Trans-Canada Highway intersection. A Salmon Arm resident is calling for a slower speed limit for commercial traffic travelling the highway through downtown. (File photo)

Collisions on Trans-Canada Highway prompt call for reduced speed for semis

Salmon Arm resident suggests 40 km/h speed limit downtown for tractor trailers

A recent fender bender has made the issue of traffic safety on Highway 1 through downtown Salmon Arm all the more personal for Jim Kimmerly.

Kimmerly, who heads the local group Prosperity 4 Salmon Arm, is renewing a call to limit transport truck traffic on the highway, between 10th Street SW and 30th Street NE, to the right lane and a speed of 40 km/h after his wife’s vehicle was struck twice from behind by a semi.

In a June 14 email to the Observer, Kimmerly explains how earlier that day, his wife was driving on the highway in the right lane through the downtown corridor when a semi in the left lane pulled into the right lane to pass another truck, leading to the collision.

“The driver never stopped so she called it in and the police stopped the vehicle in Sicamous,” said Kimmerly. “The driver said she had cut him off and he was not aware he hit the car.”

While there were no injuries, the vehicle sustained damage in the incident.

Related: Enforcement increased to slow truckers

Related: Protest planned following deadly collision

Kimmerly feels changing the speed limit for commercial tractor-trailers and limiting them to the right lane (except for when turning left) will help change driving habits.

“Most drivers are good but there is an element that is not, and it would send a message to them that something has changed and we want to have these drivers drive in a more respectful manner, a safer manner, coming through our town,” said Kimmerly. “Not many communities like ours have 1,500 commercial vehicles go through it every day, and it’s only a small number that breach that.”

Related: Semi, Transit bus crash at red light captured on video

Kimmerly called for the same changes in January, after surveillance video from a local restaurant became public. Taken on the morning of Dec. 24, 2017, the video shows a city bus edging out into the TCH/Shuswap Street intersection after the light had turned green and a semi tractor trailer running the red light and colliding with the front left corner of the bus.

City engineer Jennifer Wilson said Salmon Arm’s traffic safety committee received a letter suggesting commercial vehicle traffic be restricted to the left lane. She said ICBC and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure commented that such a change in one short jurisdiction would cause confusion as most truckers are not local.

“So to have them coming through and switching the rules on them would realistically cause more harm than good. That was their perspective on that,” said Wilson.

On Monday, July 9, council chose to reconsider its decision to approve safety improvements proposed for a section of the downtown highway corridor. No decision will be made until after the October municipal election.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week
Next story
Kelowna card game gains popularity by starting campfire conversation

Just Posted

Shuswap Watershed beaches good to go

Report indicates water quality is “very good” in terms of human enjoyment of lakes and beaches

Fire sparked in Vernon home

Cardinal Road residents were out walking the dogs when fire started

Trustee remuneration set for North Okanagan-Shuswap district

Board to be elected in the fall

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Salmon Arm council puts brakes on intersection changes

Decision on safety improvements delayed until after referendum on underpass

Collisions on Trans-Canada Highway prompt call for reduced speed for semis

Salmon Arm resident suggests 40 km/h speed limit downtown for tractor trailers

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Fire sparked in Vernon home

Cardinal Road residents were out walking the dogs when fire started

Vernon senior beats off armed intruder with cane

Allegedly armed with an axe and hammer, RCMP forced to taser suspect

Okanagan pharmacy buying back used needles

Sunrise Pharmacy gives five cents for every used needle returned

Most Read