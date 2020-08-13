Chase RCMP kept busy with collisions in July 2020. (File photo)

Collisions with a barrier, a deer and a tree demand Chase RCMP’s attention

Transport truck shreds tires along concrete barrier on Highway 1 east of Kamloops

A transport truck that hit a concrete barrier and then shredded its tires as it ground to a halt was just one of several collisions Chase RCMP responded to in July.

On July 12 at 2:18 am, police were advised of a single vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway at Hoffman’s Bluff near Pritchard. A westbound transport truck hauling an enclosed trailer struck the start of the dividing barrier and continued to scrape along it for approximately 250 metres, reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

All of the tires on the driver’s side of both the truck and trailer were shredded.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Edmonton, told police he hit the barrier because he blew a tire. He was issued a violation ticket for failing to maintain his lane.

Motorcycle and deer collide

Two days later, a motorcycle and a deer collided on Squilax Anglemont Road in Lee Creek.

On July 14 at 10:07 pm, Chase officers were called to the crash in which a 25-year-old man from Notch Hill was travelling in the southbound lane when his motorcycle struck a deer that crossed in front of him. Police report he suffered broken ribs and road rash in the collision and was then transported to hospital by ambulance for further treatment of his injuries.

No information was available regarding the deer.

Vehicle hits tree

On July 15, another collision occurred, this one involving a vehicle crashing into a tree.

Chase RCMP reported that officers were en route to an assault complaint in Magna Bay when they encountered an oncoming Nissan Pathfinder on Squilax Anglemont Road travelling more than 120 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone. By the time police turned around and attempted to stop the vehicle, it had crashed into a tree.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from Kamloops, suffered minor injuries which were treated at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. Breath samples were obtained, which determined the driver was impaired by alcohol, Kennedy reported.

The man will face a charge of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Truck goes over embankment

Another collision occurred on July 16 at 5 p.m., this one involving just one vehicle on Holding Road.

Witnesses reported a red GMC truck went off the road and down a 60-foot embankment. Police and ambulance responded and the driver, a 48-year-old man from Adams Lake, was trapped inside the vehicle with minor injuries. Chase Fire Rescue assisted in removing him from the vehicle. The cause of the crash was not determined.

Read more: Chase RCMP report man pepper-sprayed while inquiring about paddle boards

Read more: Prohibited drivers give Chase RCMP a demonstration of poor driving

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

collisionRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man who drove into music festival crowd sentenced to 14 months in jail
Next story
Invasive mussel monitoring stations detect 10 boats

Just Posted

Invasive mussel monitoring stations detect 10 boats

Boats were headed to Okanagan and Thompson regions

Collisions with a barrier, a deer and a tree demand Chase RCMP’s attention

Transport truck shreds tires along concrete barrier on Highway 1 east of Kamloops

Salmon Arm’s first Bitcoin ATM installed in mall

The kiosk will allow people to buy cryptocurrency or sell it for cash.

Algae bloom highlights nutrient concerns in Shuswap water quality report

Shuswap Watershed Council releases 2019 water quality report

Roots and Blues festival to kick off virtually on Friday

Watch the festival on Black Press Media website platforms, for free

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Man who drove into music festival crowd sentenced to 14 months in jail

Several people seriously hurt during event held near Princeton

Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

A Comox Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Vandals put Vernon public piano out of play

Downtown instrument destroyed, but public project is not over

Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

University of B.C. study gauges willingness for parents to vaccinate children for influenza

Summerland mayor asks for community conversation on racism

Incidents in July prompt calls for dialogue

Westside wildfire human caused

Blaze started as a house fire and spread to the bush

Summerland working to reopen recreation facilities

Arena and pool are opening, but ball season will not proceed

Surrey man found guilty in West Kelowna killing of common-law spouse

Tejwant Danjou was convicted of second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna

Most Read