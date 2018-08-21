Columbia Shuswap directors allocates cash to secure rail trail funding

Money will help create trail network on former Armstrong to Sicamous corridor

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District Board unanimously approved allocating funds in an effort to secure additional grant money for the Rails to Trails project.

The grant application is another step towards creating a trail network along the former railway corridor from Sicamous to Armstrong.

“The application to the BC Rural Dividend Fund is for a $500,000 grant towards Rails to Trails project management and preliminary design costs,” said CSRD communications coordinator Tracy Hughes. “In order to secure the BC Rural Dividend Fund grant, a funding commitment to the project is also required from the applicant.”

As part of this application process, the CSRD Board approved a commitment of $168,000 from the Sicamous and Area E Economic Opportunity Fund. The District of Sicamous will fund the remaining $168,000 contribution. Donations and in-kind contributions could become a part of the funding plan, however, to secure the BC Rural Dividend Fund grant application, the funding sources need to be secured.

The CSRD and District of Sicamous will await the decision on the BC Rural Dividend Fund grant application before making their financial contribution to the project.



