Columbia Shuswap directors endorse rail trail funds

Regional district directors seeking $13 million to help with trail from Armstrong to Sicamous

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Directors endorsed the submission of a $13 million grant application to the Federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure grant program to fund the development of the Sicamous to Armstrong Rail Trail.

The $13 million grant would cover costs associated with the development of a non-motorized, greenway trail along the former CP Rail corridor.

In December 2017, the CSRD and Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) jointly purchased approximately 50 kilometres of abandoned CP rail corridor between Sicamous and Armstrong. Splatsin of the Secwepemc First Nation previously purchased approximately seven kilometres of the abandoned railway.

The CSRD and RDNO subsequently entered into an agreement with Splatsin to jointly use their portion of the rail corridor and formed a partnership to work together to develop the trail.

RELATED: Regional district seeks $13 million to get rolling on

“The next step is to develop the trail for public use, including the planning, development and construction of the rail trail corridor,” said CSRD communications coordinator Tracy Hughes. “The CSRD, RDNO and Splatsin are forming a committee with the Shuswap Trail Alliance acting in an administrative support role. The governance committee will meet in March to discuss management and planning for the rail corridor.”

The $13 million application includes the development of a trail for pedestrian and cycling use with amenities such as benches, picnic tables and vault toilets installed along the route.

The amount of money requested in the application was determined based on recent engineering estimates and actual development costs from the Okanagan Rail Trail from Coldstream to Kelowna.

The development of the rail corridor is dependent on successful receipt of grant funding from senior levels of government.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
2 infected with measles after individual flew from Vancouver to Edmonton
Next story
R. Kelly met underage girl while on trial for child porn: prosecutors

Just Posted

Columbia Shuswap directors endorse rail trail funds

Regional district directors seeking $13 million to help with trail from Armstrong to Sicamous

Sicamous Eagles overcome Storm in high-stakes game

The win over Kamloops helped the Eagles clinch third in their division to start playoffs

Weather report: The sun is here to stay in the Okanagan

Get ready to get a full dose of Vitamin D

Salmon Arm supports a good cause during Coldest Night of the Year

Annual fundraiser walk garnered over $20,000 for Salvation Army, Second Harvest

Vernon Vipers draw Salmon Arm Silverbacks

BCHL playoffs begin Friday with Okanagan-Shuswap rivals meeting for second straight year

Turnout at funeral for 7 young Halifax fire victims shows widespread support: imam

More than 2,000 people showed up to the service for 7 young kids who died in the blaze

Two more Coastal GasLink work camps coming to northern B.C

Community Futures recommends cash flow planning for businesses

More B.C. ambulance service needed in the North: Hospital chief of staff

Fort St. James physicians talk about the need for easier access to healthcare

2 infected with measles after individual flew from Vancouver to Edmonton

Vancouver Coastal Health says 2 are infected

Curtain set to go up on a host-less but drama-filled Oscars

A popular crop of nominees like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘A Star Is Born’ and ‘Black Panther’ could increase viewership

Family calls on Canadian government to step in after man detained in Egypt

Amal Ahmed Albaz said her family was “torn apart” when her father was stopped at Cairo International Airport

Bantam Tier 1 North Zone Kings advance to finals

The bantam squad bested the Central Zone Rockets to get a shot at league championship

New immigration projects offer caregivers pathway to permanent residence

Under the newly designed programs, caregivers will be given greater flexibility to change jobs quickly

‘A line … was crossed’ in SNC-Lavalin affair, says New Democrat MP

Jody Wilson-Raybould is widely expected to testify as early as Tuesday

Most Read