Columbia-Shuswap electoral area backing out of economic development service

A recently reduced electoral area is backing out of economic development services provided to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

At its last meeting, the regional district board received notice that Electoral Area C has initiated withdrawal from the Economic Development Service provided under contract to electoral areas by the Shuswap Economic Development Society. Administrator John MacLean explained the option for an electoral area to withdraw was written into provisions of the related amended service establishment bylaw. MacLean explained Area C’s participation would come to an end on Dec. 31, 2024, when the contract expires.

Area C director Marty Gibbons said there have been some concerns regarding value received, noting the electoral area is “quite different demographically from the old Area C,” referring to the change in boundaries made last year when part of what used to be Area C (South Shuswap) became Electoral Area G.

“We’re a very different community…” said Gibbons. “Whether after this is over we choose to renegotiate or continue, it’s all on the table. We’re watching… to determine if there’s taxpayer value belonging to this. Right now were in it for about $60,000, which is a pretty significant portion for less than 4,000 citizens or constituents.”

Gibbons said for Area C, this is about “determining what is the right amount of funding and the right avenue for this.”

“One of the things we are considering and looking at – many options on the table – is something in house that may be a better or more efficient way to provide this service.”

With Area C withdrawing, MacLean was asked if the cost of the service would fall on the remaining participating electoral areas, D, F and G. MacLean explained the cost would be shared by the remaining participants depending on what is negotiated to replace the current contract.

“You’ll have the opportunity to address that – but yes, whatever the cost that we contribute would be shared amongst the remaining participants,” said MacLean.

Board chair Kevin Flynn supported Gibbons and Area C questioning the value received from the current contract.

“I will make sure all the new board members know that finance staff, the CAO, Electoral Area E and some members of the board were very much opposed to breaking this out from Shuswap Tourism and taking it out to an independent organization,” said Flynn. “I’m not saying we were right or wrong, but I think Director Gibbons has this right, and I think you need to look at value for taxpayers.”

The board voted to support Area C’s formal notice of withdrawal.

