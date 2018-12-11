Columbia Shuswap Regional District approves cannabis business policy

Directors of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District gave unanimous approval to a new procedure for how to deal with applications relating to cannabis production and sales in the region.

The process of issuing licenses for both cannabis production and retail sales is under the authority of the provincial and federal government. The Columbia Shuswap Regional District does not issue any cannabis-related licenses.

Local governments, like the CSRD, have been given the chance to provide recommendations to the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch on proposed retail sales license applications and feedback to Health Canada on production facility applications.

READ MORE: CSRD to draft cannabis policy

The new procedure, which operates in conjunction with Cannabis-Related Business Policy, applies to the areas of the CSRD which are located outside municipal boundaries, First Nations Reserves and National Parks.

It establishes steps for the CSRD to follow when responding to referrals for citizens wishing to operate either a retail cannabis business or those who are looking to develop a facility to grow or process cannabis.

To assist people interested in cannabis-related businesses, the CSRD has developed an informational webpage at: www.csrd.bc.ca/cannabis-related-businesses.

This site is designed to answer some of the basic questions about both retail sales and production of cannabis in the CSRD, but specific provisions can vary depending on a number of factors.

Anyone interested in developing a cannabis-related business is encouraged to contact the CSRD before making any final site selection decisions, as applications are considered on a site-by-site basis.

