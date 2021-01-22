Columbia Shuswap Regional District budget and board meetings will be held online

A first draft of the budget is available on the regional district’s website

The CSRD will be hosting online budget consultations and their board meetings will also be streamed online for the foreseeable future. (CSRD Image)

With in-person engagement still difficult due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District is opening online input for its budget process and plans to continue live-streaming and recording its board meetings.

The regional district has prepared a virtual copy of the first draft of its 5-year financial plan and made it available on the CSRD website.

The public will have opportunities to provide input on the budget at meetings held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, and Wednesday, Feb. 24. Both meetings are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and, due to the pandemic, attendance will be largely virtual. The link to the meeting in the regional district’s online events calendar will include details necessary to join via Zoom or view the recording once it has ended.

Along with the budget meetings, the regional district resolved to continue live-streaming and recording board meetings now that a six-month trial of the practice has concluded. Zoom meeting links and recordings will be posted to the events calendar. A notice from the CSRD stated it will continue to facilitate online meeting attendance regardless of when the public is allowed back to in-person meetings.



