Columbia Shuswap Regional District dog control survey wraps with nearly 400 responses

Following analysis, the survey and other information will be presented to the CSRD board.

The CSRD’s survey on possible dog control regulations for the Silver Creek and Falkland area received almost 400 responses.

On Feb. 16, the regional district posted a notice thanking everyone who turned in one of the 398 completed surveys, which will be passed on to the CSRD board after further analysis of the results.

The survey, which closed on Feb. 12, was prompted by ongoing complaints about dog control issues received by the CSRD and Electoral Area D director Rene Talbot. Dog control service only currently applies to the Ranchero area of Area D, meaning if there are concerns with roaming or aggressive dogs elsewhere in the area, the regional district can not do anything.

Dog control services for Area C, Area F and Ranchero are currently provided by Commissionaires BC, which enforces the CRSD’s dog control bylaws. The current bylaw for Ranchero empowers the animal control officers to inspect properties and verify compliance with the bylaw. It also specifies that humane care must be provided to detained dogs under SPCA guidelines. Licensing requirements, rules regarding noise made by dogs and a limit of four dogs per property are also specified in the Ranchero bylaw.

Due to Talbot’s public safety concerns regarding dogs, CSRD staff launched the survey and is also reviewing financial and operational concerns to provide the CSRD board with options for the possible expansion of dog control to the rest of Area D in 2022.

The regional district’s notice states they recognize a significant public interest in the dog control issue and plan to publicize the date of the board meeting when it will be discussed well in advance.


