The CSRD office will be closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

Columbia Shuswap Regional District office closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

Work will continue via phone and email; landfills and transfer stations will keep operating

In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is closing its office to the public as a social distancing measure.

According to a statement from the regional district, the closure will last until further notice; status updates will be provided every Friday. All in-person CSRD meetings and business travel have been cancelled effective immediately.

The regional district stated it remains committed to serving residents so staff will still be working and available by phone or email. Payments and other documentation can still be dropped off through the mail slot of the regional district office located on Harbourfront Drive NE in Salmon Arm.

The notice about the office closure goes on to state that the decision is being made for the good of public health and the situation nationwide continues to change rapidly.

The CSRD’s landfills and transfer stations will continue operating as usual.

Coronavirus

