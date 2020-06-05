The CSRD office is beginning a phased reopening after being closed to the public since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

Columbia Shuswap Regional District office to begin phased reopening

Office will be open for four-hour days beginning next week

As COVID-19 related restrictions are eased around the province, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) will be offering services at their office once more starting on June 8.

The office will be open on a reduced schedule for four hours per day and with service by appointment only. The office will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.

In order to reduce congestion and adhere to physical distancing recommendations, appointments are being strongly encouraged.

“As with all businesses, the CSRD will be adhering to special sanitization and physical distancing protocols guided by WorkSafe BC to help protect workers and members of the public,” a statement from the regional district reads.

The office had been closed since March 20 with most staff working remotely since then. The regional district is still advising people using their services to contact them by phone or email as much as possible.

The reopening of the office follows the approval of a return to work plan by the CSRD board on June 4. A gradual return to full operations is planned based on advice from B.C.’s provincial health officer. Operating hours are expected to be expanded to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday in early July; the full complement of staff will be back in the office in early September if things go as planned.

The phased reopening is dependent on the COVID-19 situation so the board gave regional district staff the authority to change the plan as needed in response to health policy.

“The CSRD greatly appreciates the patience, courtesy and caring that has been shown by our residents during this office closure,” the regional district statement reads.


