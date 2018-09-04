Columbia Shuswap Regional District recognized for carbon neutrality initiatives

Award given by the Provincial-Union of BC Municipalities Green Communities Committee

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has been awarded the highest level Achievement of Carbon Neutrality from the Provincial-Union of BC Municipalities Green Communities Committee.

The Level 4 award comes after the CSRD successfully met the goal of corporate carbon neutrality for the 2017 reporting year.

To become carbon neutral, an organization, business or government measures its carbon footprint, reduces that footprint as much as possible each fiscal year, offsets any emissions that cannot be reduced and reports on greenhouse gas emissions.

A formal letter of recognition was received by the CSRD along with the use of a BC Climate Action Community 2017 – Climate Leader logo.

The CSRD has a long history of taking action to reduce corporate emissions.

In 2007-2008, the CSRD became a signatory to the BC Climate Action Charter, along with 182 other local governments.

It has measured and reported carbon emissions since 2010. The CSRD has been recognized numerous times for its commitment to achieving the goals of the Climate Action Charter.

Part of the CSRD’s success in achieving carbon neutrality comes from the nationally recognized Salmon Arm Landfill Gas Capture Project.

In this unique partnership arrangement, methane gas is captured from the closed landfill operation and is then processed by Fortis BC into usable gas for distribution to homes and businesses in Salmon Arm.

In addition, the CSRD has been working on improving fleet management and incorporating carbon neutral initiatives into planning exercises.

Shuswap salmon subject of symposium

Variety of speakers to make their way to workshops Sept. 30 - Oct. 1 during dominant sockeye run.

Smoky skies bulletin issued for the Okanagan

A haze may return

Fishermen on lake near Salmon Arm get up close and personal with eagle

The immature bald eagle shared the boat with two men for about 10 minutes

Smoke and high temperatures ahead in the Okanagan

The last taste of summer may be ashy

Your morning news in 90: Sept. 4, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. man faces deportation for membership in hate groups in England in 1990s

Friends rally to support Nick Cooper who is now a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion

B.C. primary care aims to reduce swelling in hospital ER

Patients without family doctor diverted to urgent treatment teams

BC Hydro discovers bones at work site

Work on a Kamloops construction site was halted after bone discovery

Canada’s children have high rates of suicide, child abuse, infant mortality:report

Poverty rates paint a troubling picture of child welfare in Canada

BCHL Today: New look for Wenatchee Wild and Nanaimo Clippers acquire goalies

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Convicted killer recaptured after escaping B.C. prison

Michael Douglas Sheets had escaped Mission Institution Saturday night

Natural Resources committee meets to talk about pipeline decision

Meeting comes at the request of the three Conservatives and one New Democrat MP

B.C.’s Kelly Olynyk among 6 NBA players for World Cup qualifying

Canada, which went 5-1 through the first round of qualifying, faces Brazil on Sept. 13

