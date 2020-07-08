The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is reminding boaters using the docks at boat launches to adhere to the posted time limit after boats have been moored there for days. (CSRD photo)

Columbia Shuswap Regional District warns ‘dock hogs’ to follow time limits

Boats have been moored for days in some cases at public boat launch docks

Public wharves are for everyone and overnight moorage isn’t sharing.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued this reminder about the rules for using the docks at the public boat launches they manage.

The regional district has encountered issues with boaters mooring at its public docks for long periods of time. In some cases boats have been left overnight or even for several days.

CSRD bylaws limit the use of boat launch docks to 10 minutes for loading and unloading of boats.

“Please keep to the time limits, so everyone can use these public facilities,” the notice from the CSRD reads.


