The Alertable system launched in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on July 23, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Eagle Valley News)

Columbia-Shuswap residents invited to learn more about new mass notification system.

Regional district to host online meeting on Tuesday, July 27

  • Jul. 27, 2021 11:20 a.m.
  • News

Residents of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District are invited to take part in a brief online meeting about Alertable, the regional district’s new mass notification system.

During information session, being held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, Tracy Hughes, communications coordinator for the CSRD, will be providing updated information on the service that went live on July 23.

Alertable is a multi-purpose communication platform used to send alerts to residents, businesses and visitors during critical events like fires or floods, as well as for relevant day-to-day communications, such as water advisories.

The program serves the Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) and other emergency programs in the region.

More information and the link to the meeting can be found at csrd.bc.ca.

Read more: CSRD launches new emergency alert system

On July 26, Salmon Arm Council granted the request of seven community organizations which applied for COVID-19 Restart grants-in-aid. (File photo)
Salmon Arm groups get what they wanted to help with COVID-19 shortfalls