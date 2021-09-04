Columbia-Shuswap residents invited to support those living with dementia by hiking local trails

10th annual Climb for Alzheimer’s event will raise funds for Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Dementia is a term that describes a general group of brain disorders. Symptoms include loss of memory, impaired judgment, and changes in behaviour and personality. Dementia is progressive, degenerative and eventually terminal.

The pandemic, extreme heat and wildfire season have all taken their toll on people living with dementia.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. said these factors have all led to isolation and uncertainty, as well as loss of services, for those affected by it.

The group said isolating conditions can even contribute to cognitive decline.

That’s why it’s more important than ever to support the estimated 70,000 British Columbians living with dementia.

The Society is in the midst of its 10th annual Climb for Alzheimer’s event, where individuals and teams hike to raise funds for, and awareness of, those affected by dementia.

From Sept. 1 to 21, residents from all across the Columbia-Shuswap region are invited to hike their favourite local trails and fundraise for programs and services that help those living with dementia.

Jen Lyle, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s chief executive officer, said the majority of the group’s funding comes from the generosity of the community.

Participants can register as individuals or as a team, and are encouraged to share their hiking and climbing challenges online. To register or make a donation to the event, visit climbforalzheimers.ca.

