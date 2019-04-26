Column: Digging into cemeteries, cinema and human compost

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

  • Apr. 26, 2019 11:40 a.m.
  • News

Though maybe not a tourist attraction, Mount Ida Cemetery is a fascinating Salmon Arm landmark – one I’m surprised hasn’t been discovered by Hollywood North.

Over spring break, while walking past the Vancouver street I grew up on, nostalgia was quickly replaced by fascination as a film crew had taken over a home near the end of the block (word was it may have been for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). Most of the crews’ trucks and trailers were parked up the street, adjacent to Mountain View Cemetery – a location that is used a lot by TV and movie productions.

Last year, while taking photos for the paper, I tagged along with the annual Cemetery Tour at Mount Ida, hosted by RJ Haney Heritage Village and Museum curator/archivist Deborah Chapman. The tour is great – rich with interesting, colourful and tragic local history. While reverently exploring some of the gravesites outside the parameters of the tour, one of the participants and I began chatting about the hillside cemetery and how we thought it ideally suited to cinema.

The mix of impressive aged headstones, the hills and trees and assorted vegetation – Mount Ida is one of the most, well, beautiful cemeteries I’ve ever seen. Not that I want to take up residence there anytime soon

This brings me to two words I recently heard used together, a morbid combination I’ve yet to get my head around: human composting.

It turns out Washington, the state, is set to approve a burial process called “natural organic reduction.” Also called human composting, it’s basically allowing human bodies, sans embalming fluid, to be reduced to soil. It’s said to be a sustainable, environmentally friendly process that produces a cubic yard (0.76 cubic meters) of soil per body — enough to fill two large wheelbarrows.

Read more: Back to Earth: Washington State set to allow ‘human composting’

Read more: Graveside view of Salmon Arm history

Read more: Who Killed Sam Kee?

Talk about the circle of life.

I don’t know if I’d want to eat, say, potatoes grown from the detritus that was once me. I know I’d certainly want to rinse myself off the potatoes first – not that I wouldn’t do the same for any dirt on my vegetables.

Yeah, my gut really isn’t appreciating this line of thought. Academically though, I’m not entirely opposed to the idea of human composting. We had to build a new cemetery because we’re running out of room at Mount Ida. That’s one thing human composting could help with. Also, as beautiful as Mount Ida is, there’s also beauty in knowing that even after death, you’ve contributed to the growth of new life.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger died of head injuries, death certificate says
Next story
Meth smoking Florida man attacks mattress in jealous rage

Just Posted

Ashley Simpson’s mom pleads for help on third anniversary of her disappearance

Police issue news release and video for April 27, three years since young woman went missing

Special police unit disposes of detonating cord found in North Shuswap

Homeowner in Lee Creek finds cord, RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit summoned

Eagle’s nest receives reno after Chase grass fire

BC Hydro used to dealing with osprey nests, not so much with bald eagles

Salmon Arm’s plastic shopping bag ban attracts little opposition

Catering to tourists, having enough transition time are two retailer requests expressed

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow on Rogers Pass

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

Avengers: Endgame opens to large crowds in the Okanagan

Fans excited to see how their favourite superheroes wrap upin franchise finale, says local expert

Buy BC: Eat Drink Local campaign returns in May

The month long campaign celebrates and encourages residents to buy local

Summerland adjusting trails in Giant’s Head Mountain Park

Maintenance work addresses erosion issues on hillside

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Column: Digging into cemeteries, cinema and human compost

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Askew’s seeks asparagus lovers to fill mascots’ size 13s

Shuswap grocer to celebrate local asparagus season with Aspa and Gus

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

Okanagan College nabs seven medals at Skills BC

Gold medals were won by students Josh Burnell and Kendall Giesbrecht.

Most Read