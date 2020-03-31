Column: Funding shortfall, high demand leaves Sorrento food bank in need of support

Director’s Notes by CSRD Area C director Paul Demenok

  • Mar. 31, 2020 2:50 p.m.
  • News

One of the effects of the COVID-19 virus is that we are seeing a much heavier than normal usage of the Sorrento Food Bank.

At the same time, the food bank received a lower-than-usual grant from BC Gaming, and the net effect is that they are going to be about $16,000 short of their annual revenue target, before the effect of Covid-19 is factored in.

The best way you can help is to go online now at www.sorrentofoodbank.ca and click on the “donate now” button to give them what you can. Cash is much preferred over canned goods as it enables the volunteers at the food bank to acquire exactly what they need, to ensure that a balanced diet is assembled and to do it at wholesale prices.

If you wish, you can donate food on Wednesdays only at the Sorrento Food Bank at 2804 Arnheim Road in Sorrento. Simply leave your goods outside, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and staff will pick them up. This is being done to observe safety standards in light of the current pandemic.

You can also donate food at Village Grocer and at the Lighthouse Market as both have bins clearly labelled for this purpose.

For your information, the CSRD board will be looking at a special grant-in-aid for the Sorrento Food Bank at the April meeting. In the interim, please act now!

Thank you very much for your kind support!

-Paul Demenok is the Area C Director for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Food Bank

