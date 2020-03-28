Column: Keeping distance, working together and readying for rebound

These are challenging times.

The uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing anxiety and fear. Perhaps the greatest worry is we don’t know how long this will last. We understand these feelings.

As a local government, we need to stay calm and strong. I can assure you that your council is doing exactly that.

We are making decisions based on two considerations:

• The safety and health of our residents.

• Ensuring essential services; fire/police protection, water and sewer continue unheeded.

The city is not working alone. Under the guidance of our Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, and the provincially declared state of emergency, council is working together with other levels of government to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Salmon Arm residents are doing their part. In our daily walks, everyone we meet is following the two-metre social distancing guidelines.

As the city has closed facilities and playgrounds, residents have observed these closures. In stores and work areas that remain open, steps have been made for limited entry, social distancing and increased sanitization. Thank you all for doing your part.

We know retail stores are being hit especially hard. The City of Salmon Arm’s Economic Development office has stepped up to help. I encourage all businesses who need assistance working through the opportunities being offered both provincially and federally, to contact SAEDS at 250 833-0608 or via email at: edo@saeds.ca.

While our priority continues to be safety and health, we are also giving thought to being ready once the dangers of COVID-19 has passed.

We want to ensure our city is ready to jump forward. Your city crews are out sweeping the streets. This will be followed by fixing potholes, painting lines and hanging baskets. We will be ready!

We are all in this together. What you do is important. Please follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s guidelines:

-Mix only with immediate family who you live with.

-Maintain social distancing whenever you are getting groceries, going for a walk etc.

-If you are returning to our community, quarantine for 14 days.

– If you experience any sign of illness, call 811 for advice, and self-quarantine.

Keep connecting with others via phone and through technology.

Thank you for doing your part.

Stay calm. Be strong.

