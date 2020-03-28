Column: Keeping distance, working together and readying for rebound

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

  • Mar. 28, 2020 6:00 a.m.
  • News

These are challenging times.

The uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic is causing anxiety and fear. Perhaps the greatest worry is we don’t know how long this will last. We understand these feelings.

As a local government, we need to stay calm and strong. I can assure you that your council is doing exactly that.

We are making decisions based on two considerations:

• The safety and health of our residents.

• Ensuring essential services; fire/police protection, water and sewer continue unheeded.

The city is not working alone. Under the guidance of our Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, and the provincially declared state of emergency, council is working together with other levels of government to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Salmon Arm residents are doing their part. In our daily walks, everyone we meet is following the two-metre social distancing guidelines.

As the city has closed facilities and playgrounds, residents have observed these closures. In stores and work areas that remain open, steps have been made for limited entry, social distancing and increased sanitization. Thank you all for doing your part.

Read more: Mayor says Salmon Arm’s plans for COVID-19 to be shared Wednesday

Read more: First COVID-19 case confirmed in Revelstoke

We know retail stores are being hit especially hard. The City of Salmon Arm’s Economic Development office has stepped up to help. I encourage all businesses who need assistance working through the opportunities being offered both provincially and federally, to contact SAEDS at 250 833-0608 or via email at: edo@saeds.ca.

While our priority continues to be safety and health, we are also giving thought to being ready once the dangers of COVID-19 has passed.

We want to ensure our city is ready to jump forward. Your city crews are out sweeping the streets. This will be followed by fixing potholes, painting lines and hanging baskets. We will be ready!

We are all in this together. What you do is important. Please follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s guidelines:

-Mix only with immediate family who you live with.

-Maintain social distancing whenever you are getting groceries, going for a walk etc.

-If you are returning to our community, quarantine for 14 days.

– If you experience any sign of illness, call 811 for advice, and self-quarantine.

Keep connecting with others via phone and through technology.

Thank you for doing your part.

Stay calm. Be strong.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World update, 9:30 p.m. March 27: Positive news in Korea as U.S. hits 100,000 cases

Just Posted

Column: Keeping distance, working together and readying for rebound

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall

Kelowna-Lake County MLA Norm Letnick moderates digital discussion, Q&A with Interior Health leadership

Shuswap food bank gives away three months of food in one week

High demand in face of COVID-19, Eagle Valley Community Support Society appeals for donations

Second Vernon-area high school exposed to COVID-19

Kalamalka Secondary School staff, students urged to self-isolate if showing symptoms

Salmon Arm asked to identify facilities for isolation in COVID-19 response

Mayor downplays need in city for new bylaw enforcement powers enabled by province

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

World update, 9:30 p.m. March 27: Positive news in Korea as U.S. hits 100,000 cases

The United States now has the most coronavirus cases of any country in the world

VIDEO: Penguins roam empty halls of Vancouver Aquarium

COVID-19 has forced the Vancouver Aquarium to close access to guests – leaving room for its residents

Kids get back to learning in B.C., online

Ministry of Education rolls out new tool for school

Shuswap History in Pictures: Horse power

A horse and buggy brings two passengers into Sicamous in the 1920s.

67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region

Positive tests found in Surrey, Langley long-term care facilities

‘Corona Busters’: Vernon man drives vintage ambulance in appreciation of health-care workers

Rob Newport says he aims to make people smile during the COVID-19 pandemic with Ghostbusters-themed ride

‘Now is not the time to bag that peak’: BCSAR manager discourages risky outdoor adventures

Call volumes are not going down, even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists

Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Executive director Laura Lansink said they expect applications will keep increasing

Most Read