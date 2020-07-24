Cloth or disposable face masks provide another means of protection in response to COVID-19. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Column: Masks may need to become mandatory to get a handle on COVID-19

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

  • Jul. 24, 2020 6:30 a.m.
  • News

If you don’t already own a protective face covering, let alone have started wearing it during public outings, you may want to pick one up soon.

The B.C. government has yet to make the mask use mandatory, though almost daily our provincial health officer and health minister remind us we should be wearing protective face coverings in circumstances where physical distancing may be difficult.

That message was again repeated in Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix’s joint statement of Wednesday, July 22, when they touched on the spike of 35 new active cases of COVID-19. The two noted there were several community exposure events and one active community outbreak being addressed.

As of July 22, approximately 1,000 people were in self-isolation in relation to 70 active cases in Kelowna linked to public gatherings on Canada Day. Henry said she was in discussion with Interior Health on enacting health restrictions specific to the Okanagan.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran stressed those who are out in public need to play by the rules.

“Act as if the group next to you, somebody in that group may have COVID,” said Basran.

The Observer has received several messages from people concerned about what they’re seeing while out shopping or in public spaces – others who are not respecting physical distancing guidelines and/or not wearing masks. Those concerned citizens stressed the point that we’re not yet out of the woods, and there is no place for complacency amidst a pandemic.

One reader advised concerned citizens to contact Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison and Interior Health. Interestingly, if there is an order on making masks mandatory, it may come not from the province, but from local government.

Read more: Two individuals with COVID-19 traced to District on Bernard in Kelowna

Read more: Interior Health identifies COVID-19 exposure at Browns Socialhouse in Kelowna

As of Aug. 1, masks will be mandatory at all indoor public spaces and on all public vehicles within the City of Calgary. Mayor Naheed Nenshi said this bold action is needed now if we want schools to open and do not want to close down the economy again. Calgary’s website stated this temporary bylaw mandating face coverings was informed by feedback from more than 2,000 local businesses and City of Calgary operations.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District recently echoed the recommendations from Henry and Dix on the use of masks. This was after the CSRD directors raised concerns that “citizens are becoming too lax” regarding efforts to flatten the curve.

Even if they aren’t made mandatory, masks are quickly becoming the accessory no one should be without.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the black market?

Just Posted

Column: Masks may need to become mandatory to get a handle on COVID-19

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Emergency crews search water off popular Salmon Arm beach

Two search and rescue boats could be seen combing the shallow water on Thursday, July 23.

Shuswap Watershed Council grants aim to keep nutrients on farms, out of lake

Excessive nutrients like phosphorous making it into water supplies could increase algae blooms

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey put return to play plan in motion

Hockey will look different to start with but skates will be back on the ice September 1

Grants support Salmon Arm heritage village and museum through summer closure

Numerous recently completed projects await public at RJ Haney come reopening

Another $1 billion borrowed for B.C. municipalities, transit

Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid

Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by police officers in Abbotsford

Consulate says farmworker injured after being punched & kicked by officer and attacked by police dog

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the black market?

A recent poll suggests 51 per cent of British Columbians are buying all product legally

Drinking now allowed at Penticton’s Skaha Park

Adults are allowed to drink alcohol in the area between noon and 8 p.m. until Oct. 15

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

No mandatory masks, temperature checks for now: City of Kelowna

Mayor Colin Basran said Kelowna will continue to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s recommendations, advice

Vernon mayor feels for those infected with COVID-19 in Kelowna

‘Social distancing outside one’s own social bubble needs to be done in a very cautious way,’ Mayor Victor Cumming says

Kelowna RCMP investigating a Springfield Road home

The officers have been at the home all morning

Most Read