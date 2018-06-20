Commercial/residential development planned for foreshore

Preloading is underway on a site Exel Construction Ltd. plans to develop as a commercial/residential building.(photo contributed)

Salmon Arm council gave initial approval to development of a Lakeshore Drive property at its June 18 planning meeting.

Exel Construction plans to build a 3,136-square-metre commercial residential development on a vacant property immediately west of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District office.

The property is designated as commercial city centre land in the city’s official community plan and zone C-6, tourist/recreation commercial, in the zoning bylaw.

The proposed four-storey building would have a footprint of about 687 square metres, with six commercial spaces, including one described as a law office, over three levels and two upper-level residential units.

The building design is contemporary with varied facades and linear rooflines and incorporates cladding including stucco, stone, fibreboard and metal siding.

Presenting for Exel, Marc Lamerton noted the develpment required careful planning.

“The project started 10 months ago with a feasibility study,” said Lamerton, noting the shape of the plot and restrictions due to size and the presence of a walkway proved challenging. “It’s one of the reasons the property has not been developed to this point. And we knew parking would be a challenge.”

As the development is within 30 metres of Shuswap Lake’s high-water mark, it falls within the province’s Riparian Areas Regulation (RAR).

Both a qualified environmental professional (QEP) and a landscape architect have confirmed that a proposed landscaping plan and development are in compliance with a restrictive covenant established in 1998 and the RAR.

Adequate parking also proved to be a challenge that has been solved with stalls to be located in one-half of the bottom floor, secured parking outside, with additional parking on a parcel west of Harbourfront Drive on Marine Park Drive.

A development agreement between the city and Exel will see the developer making a $9,731 financial contribution to a walkway that was built in 2005.

“There will be views of the lake and Mt. Ida and iwill be an exciting place for people to work and live in,” he said.

“The parking solution is great and they’re actually giving us money towards the walkway,” said Coun. Kevin Flynn. “It’s a great addition to the community and I look forward to it.”

Coun. Alan Harrison also gave the project his seal of approval.

“It’s good looking at projects on land we’ve wanted to have done,” he said, noting this vacant property along with one on Fifth Avenue SW have been a good community topic of conversation.

Councillors were unanimous in approving the development permit application, which will go to a hearing in council chambers on the evening of June 25.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter