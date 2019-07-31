Community bike park in the South Shuswap closed for upgrades

John Evdokimoff bike park in White Lake is temporarily closed

A favourite destination for many bike lovers in the South Shuswap will be closed for improvements through the month of August.

The bike park area at the John Evdokimoff Community Park in White Lake will be temporarily closed starting on July 31. According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), the closure is to allow for construction of some new features for riders to test their skills on.

Planned improvements to the park include a progressive layout suited to riders of all skill levels. Once upgrades are completed, the park will feature jump lines, rollers, berms and a pump track.

According to the CSRD, the park is scheduled to reopen on September 1, but they say the exact re-opening date is dependent on a number of factors. The regional district will provide more information as it becomes available.

