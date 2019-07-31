Community bike park in the South Shuswap closed for upgrades

A favourite destination for many bike lovers in the South Shuswap will be closed for improvements through the month of August.

The bike park area at the John Evdokimoff Community Park in White Lake will be temporarily closed starting on July 31. According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), the closure is to allow for construction of some new features for riders to test their skills on.

Read More: Filmmaker sees role for Shuswap on the silver screen

Read More: Judge urges movement after delays in Salmon Arm church shooting case

Planned improvements to the park include a progressive layout suited to riders of all skill levels. Once upgrades are completed, the park will feature jump lines, rollers, berms and a pump track.

According to the CSRD, the park is scheduled to reopen on September 1, but they say the exact re-opening date is dependent on a number of factors. The regional district will provide more information as it becomes available.

Read More: Man charged in connection with Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire to again seek bail

Read More: In photos: Salmon Arm Silverbacks Pro Am game nets large crowd

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter