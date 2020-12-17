Community delivers during Sicamous Fire Department toy drive

Fire chief says despite delay, drive one of the most successful yet

Although the annual Sicamous Fire Department food and toy drive had to be pushed back a week due to a fresh round of COVID-19 restrictions, it was met with generosity on Dec. 13.

The drive was initially planned for Dec. 6 but was delayed as a surge in COVID-19 cases led provincial health authorities to further limit gatherings.

Fire Chief Brett Ogino said volunteers were busy for much of the day collecting donations and dropping them off at the Eagle Valley Resource Centre where the toys and food will be distributed to those in need before Christmas. He said the response to the toy drive was better than ever – possibly their most successful year yet.

Fire Departments in Malakwa and Swansea point ran their toy drives on the same day.



charity