More than $35,000 in District of Sicamous community grants will be given out in 2018 through the Shuswap Community Foundation. File photo

Community grants for 2018 approved

District of Sicamous to distribute more than $35,000 to local organizations

The District of Sicamous will be giving out more than $35,000 to local community groups in 2018.

The funding, to be distributed by the district through the Shuswap Community Foundation, will be received by the seven organizations that submitted applications for grant funding.

Grant recipients are as follows: Sicamous & District Seniors Centre Society, $2,625, for the purchase and installation of professional kitchen sink and new taps; Eagle Valley Transportation Society, $10,000 (initially $5,000) for capital asset funds for the purchase of an electric vehicle; Eagle Valley Community Support Society, $5,000, for development of supported employment network; Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club, $8,245, to provide safety and other information to snowmobilers in Sicamous; Sicamous Community Banner Project, $750, to subsidize cost of supplies for banners and paint; Eagle Valley Rescue Society, $5,000, to fund training of volunteers and maintenance of reserve unit; and the Sicamous and District Museum & Heritage Society, $3,750 for museum hosting, website and display materials.

The Eagle Valley Arts Council had submitted an application for $10,000 for operating expenses, repairs, maintenance and professional fees. That application, however, was withdrawn.

The application by the Sicamous and District Museum Society was received past the Aug. 31, 2017 deadline, as was a request by the Eagle Valley Transportation Society to double its initial $5,0000 request if funds were available. Both were approved, with District of Sicamous Coun. Malcolm Makayev, who chairs the Eagle Valley Transportation Society, abstaining from discussion on and approval of the grant requests by the society.

